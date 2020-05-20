San Marcos Police Department building evacuated
UPDATE: 10:55 P.M. The San Marcos Police Department reports operations are back to normal at the SMPD building , and Centerpoint Gas is handling the repairs.
PREVIOUS STORY:
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -The San Marcos Police Department headquarters on IH 35 has been evacuated. A vehicle hit a gas main Tuesday night prompting the evacuation.
9-1-1 calls are being transferred to Hays County dispatchers and the non-emergency line at 512-753-2108 is unavailable.