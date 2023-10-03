San Marcos police looking for suspect wanted in fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Marcos Police Department is hoping you can help them find a teen wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.

In a Facebook post, SMPD says Ray Robert Saenz Jr., 18, may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

On Saturday around 2 a.m., officers were called to an apartment complex on Highway 123 on report someone had been killed due to shots fired. Upon arrival, police say Nathaniel Lamart Hudson was found dead in one of the apartment units.

Investigators say bullet holes were found in the dining area and several shell casings were recovered by detectives.

It is believed that Saenz and Hudson knew each other before the shooting, and the evidence suggests there was some kind of fight that broke out before shots were fired.

If you have any information about Saenz might be, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 800-824-TIPS (8477). Any tips can be made anonymously.