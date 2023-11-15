KTSA KTSA Logo

San Marcos Police: Man arrested for shooting and killing neighbor’s dog

By Don Morgan
November 15, 2023 6:42AM CST
Photo: San Marcos Police Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in San Marcos say they have arrested a 68 year-old man on charges he shot and killed a neighbor’s dog.

The shooting is reported to have taken place Monday night in the Victory Gardens area of the city.

Officers arrived on the scene and were given surveillance video that allegedly shows Andrew Kennedy carrying a firearm as he walked up to the dog. The video also reportedly shows Kennedy shooting the animal.

Investigators say they found enough evidence to arrest Kennedy but haven’t said why he shot the dog.

He’s been charged with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals, which is a third-degree felony.

A necropsy report found that the dog was shot with a pellet gun.

