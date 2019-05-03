San Marcos police search for suspected rapist

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A suspected rapist in San Marcos is on the run. San Marcos police have issued a warrant for 26-year-old Keith Vallen Louis III, a black male about 5’10, weighing about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He’s wanted in connection with a sexual assault Thursday at the Edge Apartments. San Marcos police also responded to a call for a sexual assault at the Retreat Apartments earlier Thursday, but it’s not known if Louis is suspected in that case or two other rapes under investigation.

San Marcos police plan to release more information at a new conference around 10 this morning.

Meanwhile, the Texas State University Police Officers Association has issued an advisory urging everyone to remain alert.