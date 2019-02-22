San Marcos teacher arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A High School Teacher in San Marcos has been arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

27 year old Ian Michael Madden teaches history and government at San Marcos High. He also coaches the boys basketball team.

Multiple reports claim the investigation into his relationship with the 17 year old female started last month. Police seized several graphic photos and text messages that were exchanged between the two.

The student admitted to the relationship and Madden was suspended from employment at the school January 25th.

A warrant for his arrest was issued a week ago. He turned himself in to police on earlier today.