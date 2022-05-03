San Marcos teen dies following crash with Texas State bus

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The teen driver of a vehicle involved in a major accident with a Texas State University bus last week has died, according to the San Marcos Record.
The Record reports that a black Dodge Charger hit the back of a Texas State University bus that was stopped at a red light just before 5 p.m. on Friday. After the Dodge Charger hit the bus, it spun and hit a Ford Mustang that was also sitting at the red light.
The occupants of the Dodge Charger, 16-year-old Addison Harley and his pregnant girlfriend, were transported to a hospital in Kyle after the accident, his family said in a GoFundMe. The GoFundMe said Harley eventually succumbed to his injuries. His girlfriend and their unborn child are reportedly “doing okay after surgery.”
Harley’s family wrote the teen had a seizure prior to the accident, which caused him to step on the gas pedal.
Police are continuing to investigate.
You can view Harley’s GoFundMe at gofundme.com/f/t6c4n-funeral-expenses.