San Marcos teen dies following crash with Texas State bus

Katy Barber
May 3, 2022 @ 11:33am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The teen driver of a vehicle involved in a major accident with a Texas State University bus last week has died, according to the San Marcos Record.

The Record reports that a black Dodge Charger hit the back of a Texas State University bus that was stopped at a red light just before 5 p.m. on Friday. After the Dodge Charger hit the bus, it spun and hit a Ford Mustang that was also sitting at the red light.

The occupants of the Dodge Charger, 16-year-old Addison Harley and his pregnant girlfriend, were transported to a hospital in Kyle after the accident, his family said in a GoFundMe. The GoFundMe said Harley eventually succumbed to his injuries. His girlfriend and their unborn child are reportedly “doing okay after surgery.”

Harley’s family wrote the teen had a seizure prior to the accident, which caused him to step on the gas pedal.

Police are continuing to investigate.

You can view Harley’s GoFundMe at gofundme.com/f/t6c4n-funeral-expenses.

