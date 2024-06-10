KTSA KTSA Logo

San Patricio County Sheriff says body of missing Seguin woman found at I-37 rest stop

By Don Morgan
June 10, 2024 4:03AM CDT
Crime scene barrier tape.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 29-year-old Seguin woman who was reported missing last week has been found, deceased in her car at a highway rest stop.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera posted on social media that the woman’s body was found at a rest stop on I-37.

The Sheriff says her sister reported her missing June 5.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was the only occupant of the car her body was found in.

The medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates as they become available.

