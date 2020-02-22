      Weather Alert

Sanctuary laws make the lives and jobs of I.C.E. officials harder than it needs to be

Lars Larson
Feb 22, 2020 @ 12:00am

Lars brings on Bryan Wilcox, the Acting Field Office Director for the I.C.E. Enforcement & Removal Operations field office in Seattle to discuss what I.C.E. is doing to find illegal aliens in the Washington State and Oregon. It’s no news to anyone that sanctuary laws and states have made it extremely difficult for I.C.E. to do their jobs properly. Recently, I.C.E. served 5 subpoenas in Oregon to receive more information on illegal aliens who had been arrested previously. Listen below for more.

The post Sanctuary laws make the lives and jobs of I.C.E. officials harder than it needs to be appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming