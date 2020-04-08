      Weather Alert

Sanders drops 2020 bid

Apr 8, 2020 @ 10:45am

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders, who saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment lined swiftly up behind rival Joe Biden, has ended his presidential bid.

His announcement Wednesday leaves former Vice President Joe Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

The 78-year-old Sanders began his latest White House bid facing questions about whether he could win back the supporters who chose him four years ago as an insurgent alternative to the party establishment’s choice.

Sanders used strong polling and solid fundraising — collected almost entirely from small donations made online — to more than quiet early doubters

