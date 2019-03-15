Sanders gets stitches after run-in with glass shower door
By Associated Press
Mar 15, 2019 @ 3:47 PM

By JUANA SUMMERS Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign says the Vermont senator has been treated at a walk-in clinic for a minor injury while campaigning in South Carolina.
Campaign spokesman Arianna Jones told reporters that Sanders cut his head on the edge of a glass shower door Friday and went to a walk-in clinic. She says the 77-year-old Sanders received a half-dozen stitches and was given a “clean bill of health.”
Jones says Sanders is continuing with all scheduled events, including a breakfast with local clergy and a roundtable on health care while in South Carolina. Sanders will travel to Nevada ahead of his first rally in the early-voting state since launching his presidential bid. The rally will be held Saturday.

