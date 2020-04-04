Santikos CEO announces furloughs on YouTube

      Weather Alert

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 4, 2020 @ 2:03pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Santikos Entertainment employees have been furloughed as COVID-19 continues to spread across our community.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I have to tell you that we don’t have a way to keep you on the payroll right now,” CEO Tim Handren said in a YouTube video.
“You’re not fired. You still haven’t lost your job. We just can’t pay you for the next two and a half, three months or longer.”

Handren also announced he won’t draw a salary during this time.

“You are on furlough, but so am I. I’m also not going to be taking any pay during this period of time,” Handren said.

Santikos theaters have been closed since March 19 when San Antonio’s Public Health Emergency order shut down non-essential businesses.

”We tried to keep it open until the very last minute, and the reason we did that was we wanted  to keep you all employed and give people a place to go to escape and have fun. That’s what Santikos is all about,” said Handren.

Handren, who’s the mayor of Boerne, is hoping to reopen Santikos theaters in June.

“It’s a hard decision we had to make, but we’re going to be okay after all of this,” Handren said.

 

 

 

