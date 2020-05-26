      Weather Alert

Santikos offering one dollar movie tickets at their Cibolo location

Don Morgan
May 26, 2020 @ 11:24am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The best things in life are free and if they cost you a dollar…..that’s not too bad either.

That’s how much it’s going to cost you to take in a movie at Santikos Entertainment in Cibolo.

The complex is celebrating it’s one year anniversary with one dollar movie tickets at their Cibolo location only Tuesday and Wednesday.

Face coverings are encouraged but since it’s hard to eat popcorn with a mask covering your mouth, they’re not required.

To help with social distancing, some seats and aisles will be blocked off and only two guest are allowed to sit next to each other.

Santikos website has the showtimes. You can also buy tickets there or at the kiosks inside the building.

Santikos Cibolo location is located on IH-35 North and Wiederstein Road.

