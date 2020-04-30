Santikos to open 3 movie theaters Saturday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Santikos Entertainment plans to reopen three movie theaters this weekend.
CEO Tim Handren says Phase I of their reopening plan will start with the Palladium, Casa Blanca and Cibolo theaters on Saturday with limited seating.
“You’ll be spaced probably 16-feet apart front to back, and 6 to 8 feet side to side,” Handren told KTSA News. “You’ll be in your own living room inside each of our theaters.”
Tickets will be $5 because they don’t have any new inventory from movie studios. They’ll show movies that were popular when the theaters shut down six weeks ago like “1917,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “I Still Believe.” and “Selena.”
With lower ticket prices and limited capacity, Handren says they won’t make any money.
“We’re doing it to reemploy some of our employees and create a psychological getaway where people can go back to a safe place. where they can watch a great movie, have some great popcorn, and just chill out and get away from the COVID lifestyle that we’ve been living for the last six weeks,” said Handren, who also serves as the mayor of Boerne.
They also will minimize cash transactions, but if that’s all you have, you can redeem the cash for a gift card which you will use for your purchases. Employees will be wearing masks and gloves, and they’re minimizing food choices, but you’ll still be able to get popcorn, pizza, nachos and beverages.
Handren says their protocols go beyond what Governor Greg Abbott and local officials have specified in their Public Health Emergency orders. They were already taking safety precautions before the theaters closed, and they’re doing everything they can to eliminate or minimize the touching of surfaces, so you’ll probably see a lot of open doors.
The arcades will be closed, but the bowling alleys at Casa Blanca and Cibolo theaters will be open. Every other lane will be closed and you won’t be allowed to touch all of the bowling balls to make your selection.
EVO entertainment in Schertz will reopen on Monday, May 4. Regal Theaters, Alamo Drafthouse, AMC, Cinemark and City Base Entertainment have not announced opening dates, but it won’t be Friday.