SAPD: 1 dead, 1 detained after shooting at Northeast Side car wash

By Christian Blood
May 13, 2023 9:59PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are trying to figure out if a fatal shooting at a Northeast Side car wash was an act of defense, or not.

Investigators say two men were in one car going through the car wash when one of them shot the other at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Police say the suspect got out of the car and started flagging down bystanders before later telling officers they fired in self defense.

The victim died at the scene in the 1200 block of NE Loop 410.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, while the victim was believed to be in their 30s.

No names are being released at this time.

