SAPD: 1 dead, 1 hurt after West Side stabbing

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search is on for suspects in connection to a West Side stabbing that has left one man dead and another hurt.

San Antonio police say it all went down Saturday night when a witness told investigators three people ran to their car while holding knives.

KSAT-TV reports the witness made it to his home, and that is where they told the eventual victims, an 18-year old man and a 22-year-old man, about the altercation. Police say the two men then left a vehicle they were in to engage the suspects.

Investigators say the 22-year-old died after being stabbed, but the 18-year-old is expected to fully recover after being taken to the hospital.

SAPD responded to the call at around 8:15 pm Saturday, but no names have been released.

There is no word on the description of the suspects.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.