KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: 1 dead, 1 hurt in East Side shooting at convenience store

By Christian Blood
February 28, 2023 5:36PM CST
Share
SAPD: 1 dead, 1 hurt in East Side shooting at convenience store
Long lens, crime scene. Detectives and officer in background.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man and critically injured another Tuesday afternoon.

Officers went to the scene after 1:30 p.m. and found two victims along with at least 50 shell casings near a convenience store in the 2100 block of Burnet Street.

Investigators say two men in their 30s were shot by someone in a white sedan as they stood outside the shop.

Police say the victim who survived was shot in the legs and he was last reported in stable condition.

No other details are available at this time.

More information will be passed along when possible.

More about:
San Antonio Police Department

Popular Posts

1

Teenager found shot to death in far West Bexar County
2

Medical Examiner identifies driver killed in crash on San Antonio's Northwest side
3

1 teen dead, another wounded in shooting near San Antonio playground
4

DPS video shows chase led by 15-year-old human smuggler suspect, 7 illegal immigrants arrested
5

Bexar County Offices closed Friday afternoon for active shooter training