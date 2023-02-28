SAPD: 1 dead, 1 hurt in East Side shooting at convenience store

Long lens, crime scene. Detectives and officer in background.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man and critically injured another Tuesday afternoon.

Officers went to the scene after 1:30 p.m. and found two victims along with at least 50 shell casings near a convenience store in the 2100 block of Burnet Street.

Investigators say two men in their 30s were shot by someone in a white sedan as they stood outside the shop.

Police say the victim who survived was shot in the legs and he was last reported in stable condition.

No other details are available at this time.

More information will be passed along when possible.