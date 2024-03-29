SAPD: 1 dead, woman critical after attempted murder-suicide

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating what is being called an attempted murder-suicide attempt on the Northeast Side.

Officers were called to the 4900 block of Champlain Drive around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, and upon arrival police say a man was found dead, and a woman was suffering from serious injuries during the shooting. The man’s name has yet to be released, but police say he is 53 years old. The injured woman is 51 years old, and she was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

KSAT-12 reports the relationship between the two is unknown, and it is unclear as to who fired the gun.

Investigators say an adult and a child in the home were able to get out before they went to neighbors’ houses to get someone to call for help.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.