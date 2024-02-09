SAPD: 2 dead in murder-suicide, 2 toddlers unharmed

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating what is being called a murder-suicide on the Southwest Side.

KSAT-12 reports a call came into dispatch Friday afternoon from a woman who said she had been shot. As the woman was still on the line, police say multiple shots could be heard in the background.

Police rushed to the scene and found the woman dead. Officers also found a man dead of a self-inflicted gunshot.

The shooting happened in the 10100 block of State Highway 16, not far from Loop 410.

Two children, ages 1 and 3, were found in the home locked in a room, but neither were hurt.

No names have been released.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.