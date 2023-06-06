SAPD: 2 men and a woman hurt after single gunshot fired on West Side

Two multi-ethnic police officers standing in front of patrol cars, behind police tape, wearing bulletproof vests and duty belts. The policewoman is a mature African-American woman in her 40s. Her partner is a mid adult man in his 30s. It is nighttime and the emergency lights on top of the vehicles are flashing. The focus is on the cordon tape in the foreground.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three people are expected to recover after each were hit by a single bullet on the West Side early Tuesday morning.

San Antonio police are now looking for the suspect who shot them at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Westward Dr.

Investigators say two men were walking through the complex to check on a friend when the suspect appeared from another unit and an argument started from there.

Police say the suspect later fired a single gunshot, which went through one of the victim’s legs and into the other victim’s leg. Investigators say a woman nearby was hit with shrapnel from the bullet.

All three were taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the suspect ran away and there are no details on a description.

This is a developing story and more information will be given when possible.