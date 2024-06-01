SAPD: 3 arrested after police follow stolen car on North Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three people are under arrest and a stolen car is recovered after it was spotted by the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) Friday night.

Investigators say the car was seen driving along E. Southcross before 11 p.m. Officers followed the car with assistance from a police helicopter.

SAPD says the car ended up at an apartment complex, at which point two men got out and went inside one of the units. Officers surrounded the complex in the 1700 block of Parliament Street and then demanded the suspects come out.

Investigators say William Martin, 21, was arrested, and police say he was found to have had outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery and evading arrest. Two teenagers were also arrested, both having active warrants for theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.