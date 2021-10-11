SAPD: 3 people shot after argument at Southeast side apartment

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three people are in the hospital after being shot at a Southeast side apartment complex this afternoon, police said.
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said a man walked into an apartment off of Southcross Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. and shot a man and a woman in the bathroom. The man was shot in the stomach and the woman shot in the leg, McManus said, and both were able to run out of the apartment after the shooting.
McManus said the gunman shot a third person in the apartment as he was leaving. The third victim was also able to run out of the apartment, he said.
The chief said the shooting appears to have started as an argument.
One of the gunshot victims is reportedly in critical condition and the two others are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
A person was reportedly detained at another apartment complex nearby the shooting and is being questioned.