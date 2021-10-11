      Weather Alert

SAPD: 3 people shot after argument at Southeast side apartment

Katy Barber
Oct 11, 2021 @ 5:59pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three people are in the hospital after being shot at a Southeast side apartment complex this afternoon, police said.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said a man walked into an apartment off of Southcross Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. and shot a man and a woman in the bathroom. The man was shot in the stomach and the woman shot in the leg, McManus said, and both were able to run out of the apartment after the shooting.

McManus said the gunman shot a third person in the apartment as he was leaving. The third victim was also able to run out of the apartment, he said.

The chief said the shooting appears to have started as an argument.

One of the gunshot victims is reportedly in critical condition and the two others are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

A person was reportedly detained at another apartment complex nearby the shooting and is being questioned.

TAGS
San Antonio San Antonio Police
Popular Posts
Operation Washout: 66 San Antonio gang members, violent fugitives arrested
A Day Without Facebook is Like .....
Texas National Guard, State Troopers deployed to border to assist with immigrant crisis
Lockdown lifted on Converse area schools, dove hunting suspected source of gunshots
3 men arrested after Leon Valley shooting turns into standoff
Connect With Us Listen To Us On