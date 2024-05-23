KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: 4-year-old child hit, killed by car on West Side

By Christian Blood
May 23, 2024 5:42PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No charges are expected to be filed against a driver who hit an unsupervised 4-year-old on Tuesday.

KENS 5 reports the child was crossing the street for a second time near Rosedale Park around 6:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car. Officers with the San Antonio Police Department responded and the child was rushed to the hospital, but he later died.

The child is identified as Zayden Alex Francis.

The driver of the car that Francis did stop to render aid.

There is no word on why the child was unattended while crossing the street. Investigators say Francis had been crossing the street to go play at a park near his West Side apartment.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more information when possible.

