SAPD: 4-year-old hospitalized after going missing in below freezing temps

Katy Barber
Feb 4, 2022 @ 3:37pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police deployed air and ground support to search for a missing child early Friday morning.

Police said the parents put the 4-year-old boy to bed around 11 p.m. and he was missing when they checked on him around 12:45 a.m.

Police said they searched the neighborhood and a nearby park using a helicopter and K-9 units, noting it was 25 degrees outside.

The child was found at 3:15 a.m., about 2.5 hours after he was reported missing, in the backyard of a nearby neighbor’s house.

The child was transported to a local hospital because of his prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures. The boy’s condition is not known at this time.

 

