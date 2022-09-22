SAPD: 55-year-old man arrested, accused of sending sexual messages to detective posing as underage teen

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a 55-year-old man accused of sending sexually explicit images to a detective he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Investigators say Ernest Johnson was arrested at his workplace after an online interaction with the detective on September 1. Police say Johnson was arrested at his workplace Thursday.

KSAT 12 reports Johnson had no warrants at the time of his arrest, but police say he has a history of interacting this way with minors.

Johnson is charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.