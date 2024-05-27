SAPD: 80-year-old woman shot downtown, several detained

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is trying to figure out who fired the shots that killed one person and critically injured another after a graduation ceremony downtown.

Chief of Police William McManus says 80-year-old Heidi Silkworth had come to San Antonio from the Dallas-Ft. Worth area for the ceremony at the Alamodome, but after it was over she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting between two groups of men. Investigators say Silkworth was shot in the head.

Chief McManus said the shooting “made me sick to my stomach.”

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night in the area of Indianola Street and East Cesar Chavez Boulevard. As bullets began flying, a 19-year-old in the car with Silkworth was also hit, and he was last reported in critical condition.

SAPD had as many as nine people detained, but no arrests had been made as of Memorial Day. Chief McManus says he is confident that forensic evidence and possibly surveillance video from the area will help detectives determine who is responsible for Silkworth’s death and the critical injury.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when they are available.