SAPD apprehends three Fiesta Bandits

Katy Barber
Jun 28, 2021 @ 4:36pm
Photos courtesy of the San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department announced Monday morning a third and final arrest was made in the search for the “Fiesta Bandits.”

The three teenagers are accused of burglarizing Fiesta Market Square vendors multiple times from June 19 to 21.

Officials announced Saturday that Emmanuel Alonzo, 17, and Emmanuel Godinez, 19, were apprehended and charged with burglary.

Police announced around 1 p.m. today that 19-year-old Victor Cornejo was arrested and charged with burglary.

