SAPD: Arrest made in fatal May shooting on I-35

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are announcing the arrest of one man accused in a fatal shooting in May.

Investigators say 34-year-old Jeremiah Nevarez is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of 29-year-old Andrew Rangel on the northeast side. Police say Nevarez pulled up next to Rangel on southbound I-35 near Binz-Engleman Road and fired numerous shots into his car. Rangel ended up crashing off the highway after being shot and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

But there was a witness to the shooting.

Police say a person driving a company vehicle not far behind the shooting captured everything with a dash camera.

More surveillance video from a business next to the one Nevarez was working at showed that he left his job and started driving on the access road of I-35 prior to the shooting. Cell phone data also put Nevarez in the area of the shooting on the day Rangel was killed.

Investigators also say Nevarez had suddenly quite the job he was working at in New Braunfels to move out of state.

Nevarez is being held in the Bexar County Jail on $250,000 bond.