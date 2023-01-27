KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD arrests man after Instagram posts show sexual abuse of animals

By Christian Blood
January 27, 2023 1:49PM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a case involving a man now charged with bestiality.

KSAT-TV reports 19-year-old Casanova Garcia was arrested after police were notified of social media posts that showed him committing sex acts with a dog. Garcia may have also posted a similar photo of a cat being abused before it was killed.

Records show Garcia has been arrested on numerous occasions, including two assault charges filed last week.

Garcia was booked in the Bexar County Jail on $40,000 bond.

