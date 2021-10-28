SAPD arrests north side serial robber

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police arrested a 25-year-old accused of carjacking and aggravated robbery in three separate incidents yesterday.
Police said Jonathan Martinez carjacked a woman at gunpoint while she pumped gas at a gas station near Loop 410 and Ingram Road around 11:20 a.m.
About 20 minutes later, Martinez reportedly robbed the CVS on San Pedro Road at gunpoint and then went to a Walgreens on Austin Highway for a third armed robbery.
Police said an officer was patrolling on the city’s northwest side when he recognized Martinez. Martinez was in possession of the stolen car keys from the carjacking as well as the gun, bandana, clothing and sunglasses worn during the robberies.
He was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a firearm and is currently in the Bexar County Jail on a $150,000 bond.