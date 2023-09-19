SAPD arrests third suspect in kidnapping case, search continues for person of interest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a third suspect in connection to a kidnapping in early September.

Officers arrested Xhavier Martinez, 29, and Felipe Valdez, 40, on September 7, but at the time investigators knew they were looking for at least one more suspect after a couple was held at gunpoint in their own home and taken away in front of their children.

On Monday, police picked up Rafael Resendez, 29, at the scene of a burglary. Investigators say he had two felony warrants for aggravated kidnapping.

The couple of was found safe and unharmed the same day Martinez and Valdez were arrested.

SAPD believes the couple was targeted in the kidnapping, but they do not know why.

A remaining person of interest is still at large.

This is a developing story and KTSA News give more details when possible.