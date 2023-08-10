SAPD: Arsonist bought lighter fluid at same store where he set fire

Hand of a man, flame and smoke of match on black background.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police say an arson suspect bought lighter fluid at the Lowe’s where hours later he sets a fire.

Christopher Carlos Cuellar, 40, was captured on surveillance video setting fire to bales of cardboard boxes around 3:30 a.m., June 29th.

Aided by employees who remembered Cuellar in the store; surveillance video from the previous day showed Cuellar returning an item where he had to show identification.

Later that night, he returned and bought the lighter fluid he reportedly used to start the fire.

Arrest records show Cuellar is also facing charges of family assault, a third-degree felony. His bond is currently set at $85,000.

As for the fire, it burned for more than hour in the cardboard bales before spreading to the exterior wall of the store.

It was discovered by a store manager who called the fire department.

The fire did not burn beyond the exterior wall of the structure.