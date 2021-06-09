      Weather Alert

SAPD ask public’s help to ID suspects in Palladium weekend stabbing

Katy Barber
Jun 9, 2021 @ 1:04pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two men who are persons of interest in a stabbing that took place at Santikos Palladium over the weekend.

Police report a 32-year-old woman was stabbed multiple around 11 p.m. on  Saturday at the movie theater.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office duties were reportedly at the theater working off-duty and assisted police in evacuating the theater. Police said EMS transported the woman to a local hospital in critical condition and she is currently stable.

Officials report there were no witnesses but surveillance footage revealed possible suspects.

Police ask people with information to contact the San Antonio Police Department Homicide Unit at (210) 207-7635 or at (210)207-7737.

TAGS
Crime Palladium San Antonio Santikos
Popular Posts
Store owner should keep lotto winner's scratch ticket money!
Comal River closed for recreational activities
US will boost global vaccine-sharing, Biden announces
Texas mayor arrested for online solicitation of a minor
AMC, this summer's blockbuster stock, warns of plot twists
Connect With Us Listen To Us On