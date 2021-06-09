SAPD ask public’s help to ID suspects in Palladium weekend stabbing

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two men who are persons of interest in a stabbing that took place at Santikos Palladium over the weekend.
Police report a 32-year-old woman was stabbed multiple around 11 p.m. on Saturday at the movie theater.
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office duties were reportedly at the theater working off-duty and assisted police in evacuating the theater. Police said EMS transported the woman to a local hospital in critical condition and she is currently stable.
PLEASE RT: We need your help identifying these two individuals in this video. They are persons of interest in the stabbing of a woman at The Palladium Theater over the weekend. If you have any information on these individuals, call detectives at 210-207-7635 or 210-207-7737. pic.twitter.com/4HdsC6Fcyo
— San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) June 9, 2021
Officials report there were no witnesses but surveillance footage revealed possible suspects.
Police ask people with information to contact the San Antonio Police Department Homicide Unit at (210) 207-7635 or at (210)207-7737.