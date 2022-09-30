SAPD asking for help identifying man suspected in east side double homicide

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing images of a man suspected of being involved in a double-homicide.

The images were taken from a gas station not far from where two teenagers were found shot to death in a car.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Noblewood Drive on the east side on Sunday before 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found two victims, ages 16 and 17, with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation led police to the nearby gas station on East Houston, where police found surveillance video showing the suspect getting out of a black Cadillac. Police think the same vehicle was at the crime scene where investigators say unknown suspects inside the car were intentionally shooting at the victim’s car.

SAPD is asking anyone with information on the person seen in the photos to call detectives at (210)207-7635, reference: SAPD22202949.

Once found, the suspects in the shooting could be facing Capital Murder charges.