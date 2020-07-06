SAPD asks for your help in the search for a missing elderly man
Roque Mancillas, missing since 11 a.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020/Photo-SAPD
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police are asking for your help in the search for a missing elderly man who vanished Sunday morning. Eighty-two-year-old Roque Mancillas was last seen around 11 a.m. Sunday wearing a grey and white Armani short-sleeved shirt, black pants, brown sandals and a gold watch.
He could be driving a 2012 red Nissan Versa with handicap license plates 6HNMD.
Anyone with information on Mancillas’ whereabouts is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons division at 210-207-7660.