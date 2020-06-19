Do you recognize this couple?
San Antonio police ask for your help in identifying possible murder witness/photo-SAPD
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -San Antonio police are asking for your help in the search for a man and a woman who may have witnessed a murder last weekend.
The vehicle is a white, 4-door, Chrysler Sebring with a license plate displayed in the windshield on the front passenger side.
Police believe they may have witnessed a murder around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at 4030 Vance Jackson Road.
Anyone with information on the identity of these two individuals is asked to call SAPD’s homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.