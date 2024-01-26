KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Attempted carjacking, chase, standoff lead to arrest of 1 adult, 1 minor

By Christian Blood
January 26, 2024 2:17PM CST
SAPD: Attempted carjacking, chase, standoff lead to arrest of 1 adult, 1 minor
Police car lights.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One adult and a juvenile are in custody after what the San Antonio Police Department is calling a crime spree Friday morning.

It all started around 6:30 a.m. when police got word about an aggravated robbery that also involved a attempted carjacking. But less than two hours later, another call came in about another attempted carjacking at a different location.

Investigators say the two suspects made their way to Passmore Elementary School on the West Side and then broke into several cars in the parking lot. Someone working inside the school noticed what was happening and called police.

After police had a description of the suspect vehicle, which ended up being stolen, surveillance video was used to track it to a shopping center near Highway 90 and West Military Drive.

A short carjacking happened after officers tried to engage. Investigators say the two suspects eventually ran into a home near Woodgate Drive. After a short standoff, both surrendered without incident.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

