SAPD: Be wary of pay-to-park scams at public parking meters

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio police department put out a warning today that there has been reports of scams involving public parking meters.
According to police, fraudulent QR code stickers have been discovered on city-owned parking meters. The QR code directs customers to a fake website and and sends submitted payments to scammers.
SAPD is asking victims of the scam to file a police report and to notify affected card issuers immediately.
The police department is continuing to investigate.