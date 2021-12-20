      Weather Alert

SAPD: Be wary of pay-to-park scams at public parking meters

Katy Barber
Dec 20, 2021 @ 5:00pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio police department put out a warning today that there has been reports of scams involving public parking meters.

According to police, fraudulent QR code stickers have been discovered on city-owned parking meters. The QR code directs customers to a fake website and and sends submitted payments to scammers.

SAPD is asking victims of the scam to file a police report and to notify affected card issuers immediately.

The police department is continuing to investigate.

