SAPD: Big rig bursts into flames at 410 and I-35, one injured and another entrapped

Rescue efforts at I-35 and I-410 after rollover crash of 18 wheeler. KTSA News

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a crash involving an 18-wheeler on the northeast side near Brooke Army Medical Center.

Investigators on the scene confirm one person is hurt, but another is feared dead.

“The 18-wheeler became engulfed in flames, and it is believed that there is a passenger in there who is deceased,” said Public Information Officer Nick Soliz with SAPD.

A large are of grass along the embankment was charred after the fire, the remains of the big rig sitting on top of it.

“It’s looking like it lost control and flipped on its side. Officers arrived within minutes, as well as witnesses, and they gave aid to the driver,” said Soliz.

SAPD confirms the accident happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, but the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Soliz says the area of I-35 South and Binz Engleman could experience delays while investigators gather information and clean up the scene.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when possible.