SAPD: Body found along San Antonio River near Espada Park

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A body found Wednesday afternoon along the San Antonio River was in an advanced state of decomposition.

San Antonio police say the body is that of a man who is believed to have died elsewhere before being washed ashore.

It is unclear how long the man had been in the water, and his identification is unknown. Investigators are trying to figure out how and where he might have died.

The body was found by a fisherman near Espada Park just before noon.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.