SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after a body was found on the Northeast Side Friday morning.

Officers were called to John James Park in the 3900 block of Rittiman Road on report of a sudden death. SAPD is not identifying the victim, and it is unknown if the person is a man or a woman.

There is no indication as to whether foul play was involved in the person’s death.

SAPD tells KTSA identification will come after an investigation by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.