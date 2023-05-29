SAPD Chief McManus: Officers shoot at man who pointed rifle at officers

SAN ANTONIO – (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating after officers fired at a man who pointed a rifle at them, according to Chief William McManus.

Nobody was hit by gunfire in the 100 block of Saratoga Drive.

Chief McManus says the call came in Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. on report a man was walking around and shouting. Upon arrival, Chief McManus says the man pointed a shotgun at officers from inside a vacant home.

Two officers fired multiple shots, hitting nobody in the process.

Investigators say the man had been living in the home since Friday and that he had tapped into a neighbor’s water line and electricity. Police also believe stolen property was found in the home described as looking “like a tornado ran through it.”

The man is expected to be facing a charge of aggravated assault of a police officer.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.