SAPD Chief William McManus: Man shot and killed after pulling gun on officers

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who reportedly pulled a gun on San Antonio Police Officers during a chase overnight is dead.

KSAT-12 is reporting that two SAPD officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop at around 1 o’clock Monday morning.

When the driver pulled over near the SW 29th and West Commerce intersection, two people who were in the vehicle jumped out and ran to a nearby parking lot.

Police Chief William McManus tells KSAT that one of the men then pulled a gun and that’s when the officers shot him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his name hasn’t been released.

No word on whether or not police were able to catch the second person who was in the car.

McManus says the two officers will be placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as they become available.