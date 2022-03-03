      Weather Alert

SAPD continue to search for missing 10-year-old girl

Katy Barber
Mar 3, 2022 @ 2:46pm
Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Police Department / Police are searching for 10-year-old Kassandra Torres

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are continuing their search for a 10-year-old girl last seen on Wednesday.

Kassandra Torres was last seen in the 1300 block on N. Sabinas wearing a gray sweater, pink jacket, black pants and black shoes. She is about 5’1″, weighs approximately 190 lbs with collar length black hair, according to a press release by police.

Police did not say what time she was last seen.

Police issued with the endangered missing juvenile alert at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-7660.

