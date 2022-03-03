SAPD continue to search for missing 10-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are continuing their search for a 10-year-old girl last seen on Wednesday.
Kassandra Torres was last seen in the 1300 block on N. Sabinas wearing a gray sweater, pink jacket, black pants and black shoes. She is about 5’1″, weighs approximately 190 lbs with collar length black hair, according to a press release by police.
Police did not say what time she was last seen.
Police issued with the endangered missing juvenile alert at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-7660.