SAPD: Contractor killed by co-worker at Northside apartment

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police said a remodeling contractor was found dead Friday morning.
Police reported that the body was discovered around 7: 20 a.m. Friday morning at an apartment complex on Nacogdoches Road near Loop 410.
The contractor was reportedly working a job with a co-worker and the two were staying on the job site over the last 24 hours. Police said the victim was killed by their co-worker.
The lead contractor discovered the body after coming to the apartment complex to check on his workers because something “seemed kind of fishy.”
Police said the suspect was found at a store nearby with an undescribed weapon and he is speaking with investigators.
Police did not identify the victim or suspect.