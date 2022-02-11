      Weather Alert

SAPD: Contractor killed by co-worker at Northside apartment

Katy Barber
Feb 11, 2022 @ 12:53pm
Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police said a remodeling contractor was found dead Friday morning.

Police reported that the body was discovered around 7: 20 a.m. Friday morning at an apartment complex on Nacogdoches Road near Loop 410.

The contractor was reportedly working a job with a co-worker and the two were staying on the job site over the last 24 hours. Police said the victim was killed by their co-worker.

The lead contractor discovered the body after coming to the apartment complex to check on his workers because something “seemed kind of fishy.”

Police said the suspect was found at a store nearby with an undescribed weapon and he is speaking with investigators.

Police did not identify the victim or suspect.

TAGS
northside San Antonio SAPD
Popular Posts
12-year-old brain dead after "falling in shower"; Father, stepmother charged
Three arrested in drug bust on San Antonio's Northeast side
Teenager shot in altercation at San Antonio IHOP
San Antonio Police investigate shooting in East side neighborhood
San Antonio Police Officer arrested for Suspicion of DWI
Connect With Us Listen To Us On