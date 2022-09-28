KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD, Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted in connection to shooting on northwest side

By Christian Blood
September 28, 2022 11:32AM CDT
Share

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) —  Crime Stoppers San Antonio is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a shooting on the northwest side.

The San Antonio Police Department is releasing surveillance video that shows the suspect, but now they want to find him.

Investigators say the shooting happened on June 25 before 2:30 a.m. outside an EZ Wash location in the 4100 block of Gardendale Drive. A Crime Stoppers report says the suspect fired multiple shots into the parking lot, one of the bullets hitting a 42-year-old man.

KSAT 12 reports the suspect may have been riding in a red car with as many as two other passengers.

If you have any information on the identity of the man seen in the video footage, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers San Antonio at 210-224-STOP. You can also text CRIMES (274637) with the message “Tip 127 plus your tip.”

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

More about:
San Antonio Police Department

Popular Posts

1

Woman shot and killed outside bar on San Antonio's East side
2

Witnesses report seeing 5 men open fire on San Antonio home
3

SAPD: Woman shot at San Antonio park. Shooter still on the run
4

17-year-old arrested for running down man during argument in San Antonio parking lot
5

KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware: Sheriff Javier Salazar discusses DeSantis investigation for human trafficking