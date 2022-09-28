SAPD, Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted in connection to shooting on northwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Crime Stoppers San Antonio is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a shooting on the northwest side.

The San Antonio Police Department is releasing surveillance video that shows the suspect, but now they want to find him.

Investigators say the shooting happened on June 25 before 2:30 a.m. outside an EZ Wash location in the 4100 block of Gardendale Drive. A Crime Stoppers report says the suspect fired multiple shots into the parking lot, one of the bullets hitting a 42-year-old man.

KSAT 12 reports the suspect may have been riding in a red car with as many as two other passengers.

If you have any information on the identity of the man seen in the video footage, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers San Antonio at 210-224-STOP. You can also text CRIMES (274637) with the message “Tip 127 plus your tip.”

Tipsters can remain anonymous.