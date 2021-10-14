SAPD Critical Incident Video: Gunman who injured police killed

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police released a video from an officer-involved shooting in August that left one officer injured and the gunman dead.
Police said Steven Primm, 35, was reported to be threatening a group of people with a gun at a convenience store near Lakewood Drive and South WW White Road.
Dash-camera footage shows the first responding officer tailing Primm, who drops the bike and flees on foot a short time later.
A second responding officer pursued the suspect through a neighborhood when Primm began shooting and injured the officer. The injured officer returned gunfire, subsequently injuring Primm.
The video cuts back to the body camera footage of the first officer at the time the gunfire between the second officer and Primm breaks out. The first officer returns to his car and finds Primm reportedly running in a nearby open field with his gun in his hand.
The officer parks in a nearby parking lot and finds Primm as he is coming out from behind a building and shoots him once. Police said the officer believed Primm to be carrying his weapon when he opened fire, but officials said it was determined that he was unarmed.
Police said Primm’s gun was located on the roof of a nearby home.
The injured officer was treated and released from a local hospital.