SAPD: Deaths of four in house fire ruled homicide

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is giving more details on the deaths of four people found inside a house fire on the Southeast Side.

News 4 SA is reporting at least one of the victims found after the flames were knocked down died of a gunshot wound, as opposed to the fire.

The fire broke out Friday around 10:30 a.m. and crews with the San Antonio Fire Department arrived and found the house fully engulfed in flames. According to reports, at least one neighbor told police they heard an explosion coming from the garage of the home off Wrangler Run near Southton Road.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is identifying 19-year-old Leslie Pescador as one of the victims. It is confirmed that she died of a gunshot wound.

No other details are available on the other victims, or the manner in which they died.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.