SAPD: Driver hit by a truck, dies on I-10 while trying to catch his dogs after they get out of his disabled vehicle

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was killed on the East Side Sunday night when he was hit by a truck while he was chasing his dogs.

San Antonio Police say the man was driving his RV on I-10 near Dietrich Road at around 10 p.m.

The vehicle began having mechanical issues so the man pulled over.

His dogs managed to get out of the vehicle and began running away. The man went after them and managed to catch one of the dogs, but before he could bring the dog back to his vehicle, he was hit by a commercial propane truck.

The truck driver stopped to help the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dog he was holding was seriously injured and the other dog is reportedly uninjured.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

KTSA News will update this story when more details are released.