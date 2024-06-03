KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Elderly woman found dead in North Side apartment

By Christian Blood
June 3, 2024 12:21PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after a 73-year-old woman was found dead in her North Side apartment.

SAPD says officers were called to the scene around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, and initial reports say the woman had been attacked by her son, who was detained. Investigators say the woman showed signs of trauma to her face and head, and life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

According to KENS 5, further investigation found that the woman had not been assaulted, her death eventually ruled a result natural causes.

