Search for Lina Khil called off, child remains missing

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is calling off a two-day search for the remains of missing child Lina Khil.

Joined by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a search started in a wooded area on the Northwest Side early Thursday morning. After previous reports saying investigators were searching for a body, police now say the tip that led to the search was not credible.

“After two days of following up on a potential lead received, SAPD and our partners have exhausted all resources and have determined that the tip was not credible, ” said Officer Ricardo Guzman. “There are no further updates on this active missing person’s case.”

The search was centered on an area not far from where Khil went missing in the area of I-10 and Wurzbach. It appeared police might be on to something after a bulldozer was brought in to dig on Friday, but nothing was found.

Khil disappeared December 20, 2021 when she was 3 years old.

Investigators say Khil was last seen at the playground at Villas Del Cabo apartment complex, which is well-under a mile from where the search was taking place.